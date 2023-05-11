I don't like the term anchor as everybody approaches the game differently: Liam Livingstone

May 11, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - New Delhi

He might be known for his ability to hit massive sixes from ball one but England and Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone doesn't feel that the role of anchors has become redundant in T20 cricket.

Though he doesn't like the term "anchor", the 29-year-old believes the batting approach of teams will vary as everyone plays the game in a "very different way".

Recently, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that the role of anchors was probably dying in the shortest format. The approach of the now injured KL Rahul and former India captain Virat Kohli has also come under the scanner in the ongoing IPL as they both have tried to take the game deep rather than going on all out attack mode.

"It depends in each team, everybody plays the game in a very different way. I don't like the term anchor either. Every team has different players and it is all about every player having a key role in how to play," Livingstone told PTI when asked if the role of anchors had become outdated in T20 cricket.

Livingstone, who had his best season in the IPL last year, had joined the Punjab Kings squad later this season as he was completing his knee injury-related rehabilitation.

He is happy being back on the field after a long recovery process and is keen to take his team to the play-offs. Punjab have had an inconsistent season and need to win their remaining three games to make the play-offs.

He has been scoring at a high pace as usual, having made 172 runs at 163.81 strike-rate.

"It feels nice to be back playing. It has been a while since I played, good time to reflect and work on my game and now really nice to be back enjoying playing cricket." On the Punjab's run so far, he added: "It has been very up and down. We have played some good cricket at times but lost crucial moments throughout the season. We now have to win three out of three so everyone is excited for what is to come," he said ahead of the must win clash against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

With the growing number of franchise leagues around the world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to play all three formats.

Livingstone, who was gutted after being injured on his Test debut in Pakistan in December, wants to keep plying his trade in global franchise cricket and at the same time, he hopes to wear whites for England again.

"It has become harder and harder to play all three formats but there are players playing all of them. Nobody knows how the next few years is going to look. I am enjoying my cricket and over the next few years I hope I can playing leagues all around the world as I really enjoy it."

On injuring his knee in the Rawalpindi Test, he added: "It was such a shame. I was obviously a massive dream for me all my life to play Test cricket. But it is all part of professional sport. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities further down the line." Livingstone has also played 12 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for England.