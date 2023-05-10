HamberMenu
K.L. Rahul undergoes successful thigh surgery

Indian batter K.L Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia and the remainder of the IPL-2023 due to the injury.

May 10, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
India’s KL Rahul (L) and Shubman Gill attend a practice session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian batter KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his thigh on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.. KL Rahul gave an update about his surgery in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the smooth and comfortable treatment.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

The Indian batter has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury.

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship while Lucknow Super Giants replaced KL Rahul, who was also the skipper of the team with Karun Nair on May 5. The LSG captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

