GT vs PBKS | Efficient Titans run into inconsistent Kings

GT registered a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous match that helped recover from the thrashing against Chennai Super Kings

April 03, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

N. Sudarshan
Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of their IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31, 2024.

Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of their IPL match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

An upbeat Gujarat Titans will take on a worried Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

GT registered a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous match that helped recover from the thrashing against Chennai Super Kings. PBKS, which started with a victory over Delhi Capitals, is coming off two dispiriting losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Shubman Gill-led home side has been meticulous and efficient without being spectacular. B. Sai Sudharsan had held the batting together, especially at the Modi Stadium where pitches haven’t necessarily been featherbeds.

The return to form of David Miller also augurs well as GT looks for a third straight home win. Among bowlers, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad have impressed. But the jury is still out on whether Umesh Yadav is an adequate-enough replacement for Mohammed Shami.

PBKS, on the other hand, desperately needs a victory. It could have had one if it had not frittered away the chance from a commanding position against LSG. Chasing 200, PBKS was 102 for no loss before being blinded by Mayank Yadav’s searing pace.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have been among the runs, but haven’t fired collectively. Livingstone suffered a hamstring injury against LSG and his fitness will be assessed on matchday morning.

Medium-pacer Harshal Patel has bled 137 runs from 12 overs while tweaker Rahul Chahar has blown hot and cold. Will the in-form Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa make his IPL bow or seasoned all-rounder Rishi Dhawan be trusted?

