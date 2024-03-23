GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: PBKS vs DC | Punjab opts to bowl against Delhi

The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December, 2022.

March 23, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Mohali

PTI
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with head coach Ricky Ponting. FIle

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with head coach Ricky Ponting. FIle | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mohali on March 23..

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024

The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December, 2022.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

