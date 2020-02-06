Four-nation series: Sourav Ganguly in UK for talks

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has headed to England to discuss the possibility of a four-nation series. He will have an informal meeting with officials of the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It remains to be seen if Cricket Australia (CA) joins the talks. Days after taking over, Ganguly announced that the BCCI was looking at a four-nation series involving India, England, Australia and a top nation.
The proposed event, if it gets the go-ahead from ECB and CA, will also need the approval of the ICC as it involves more than three countries and is currently not part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).
