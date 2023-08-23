HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak confirms he is alive after rumours of death go viral

The former player has spoken to Sportstar confirming he is alive

August 23, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak posing with former India captain Sourav Ganguly with the Sun Trophy ahead of the Test series in Zimbabwe in 2001. (From The Hindu Archives)

File picture of former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak posing with former India captain Sourav Ganguly with the Sun Trophy ahead of the Test series in Zimbabwe in 2001. (From The Hindu Archives) | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Following rumours of the death of former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, the ex-cricketer has confirmed to several sources that he is alive. Streak has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The rumour of his death was first posted on X by his former teammate Henry Olonga, who later deleted and shared a screenshot of a conversation with Streak.

The former player has spoken to Sportstar confirming he is alive. His mother, Karen Streak, told Zimbabwe-based news publication Chronicle that the news of his death was fake.

“Heath is not well, but he is fine. He is here at the farm, walking about and cracking jokes,” his mother was quoted.

Heath Streak is the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

An earlier version of this story said that Heath Streak had passed away, as reported by Reuters. We regret the error.
Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.