Tigers blow away Blasters; Lions roar against Warriors

August 23, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Hubli Tigers’ Mohammed Taha scored a blistering half-century in his team’s successful chase against Bengaluru Blasters

Hubli Tigers' K.C. Cariappa, whose double-wicket blow dismissing Mayank Agarwal and D. Nischal, helped restrict Bengaluru Blasters

Hubli Tigers’ K.C. Cariappa, whose double-wicket blow dismissing Mayank Agarwal and D. Nischal, helped restrict Bengaluru Blasters

Hubli Tigers’ K.C. Cariappa, whose double-wicket blow dismissing Mayank Agarwal and D. Nischal, helped restrict Bengaluru Blasters

Bengaluru Blasters remain rooted to the bottom after losing its seventh match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, to Hubli Tigers by six wickets, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Mayank Agarwal (68, 38b, 3x4, 6x6) helped his side put up a challenging 188-run total. But the Tigers romped home with nine balls to spare, as opener Mohammed Taha scored a quick-fire 66 (35b, 5x4, 5x6) and found support in K.L. Shrijith (45, 30b, 2x4, 3x6) and captain Manish Pandey (35 n.o., 22b, 3x4).

The Blasters, until Mayank was at the crease, looked set for more. With D. Nischal (54, 42b, 5x4) he had combined for a 122-run second-wicket partnership off 78 balls. But their dismissals in a span of four balls by spinner K.C. Cariappa (3/31) pegged back the outfit. Shubhang Hegde scored a brisk 29 (18b, 3x4, 1x6) but couldn’t save the day.

In the second encounter, Shivamogga Lions defeated Mysuru Warriors by two wickets. After electing to field, the Lions restricted the Warriors to 162. The Shivamogga side then reached the target with two balls to spare, courtesy a late assault by Kranthi Kumar (20 n.o., 13b, 1x4, 1x6), who was adjudged the player of the match having also picked up two wickets (2/40).

Brief scores: Bengaluru Blasters 188/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 68, D. Nischal 54, Shubhang Hegde 29, K.C. Cariappa 3/31) lost to Hubli Tigers 190/4 in 18.3 overs (Mohammed Taha 66, K.L. Shrijith 45, Manish Pandey 35 n.o.); PoM: Taha.

Mysuru Warriors 162/8 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 46, Lankesh 25) lost to Shivamogga Lions 163/5 in 19.4 overs (Nihal Ullal 45, Abhinav Manohar 27); PoM: Kranthi Kumar.

Wednesday’s matches: Gulbarga Mystics vs. Hubli Tigers; Mangalore Dragons vs. Mysuru Warriors

