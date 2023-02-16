HamberMenu
Eng vs NZ 1st Test | England at 134-2 as 'Bazball' pounds New Zealand on Day 1

England, who have won 9 out of their last 10 Tests, are bidding to win their first test series in New Zealand since 2008.

February 16, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Reuters
England's Ben Duckett bats against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport via AP)

England's Ben Duckett bats against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport via AP) | Photo Credit: Aaron Gillions

Ben Duckett blasted a rapid-fire half-century as England raced to 134 for two at tea on day one of the first Test against a New Zealand side that felt the full force of 'Bazball' early on at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Opener Duckett charged to a 36-ball fifty and appeared century-bound on a sunny afternoon at Bay Oval after New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to field for the venue's first day-night Test.

However, Duckett was caught for 84 from 68 balls driving the pink ball straight to Michael Bracewell at short mid-off, gifting debutant paceman Blair Tickner his first Test wicket.

It was late relief for New Zealand, having endured 14 boundaries off the opener who shared a 99-run partnership with number three Ollie Pope.

Pope was 30 not out, with Joe Root on nine at the break, the run-rate nudging six runs an over.

Barring a probing salvo of swing from Southee in his first spell, it was a poor showing by the home bowlers, with Neil Wagner especially struggling for control.

Wagner bowled Zak Crawley with his first delivery in the second over but it was a no-ball wicket, with the seamer having overstepped his mark.

Crawley was also reprieved second ball in Southee's first over when a diving Bracewell put down a tough, one-handed chance at third slip.

Southee soon had Crawley caught for four, with Bracewell making amends with an easier catch in the slips.

New Zealand opted for a four-prong pace attack, with Scott Kuggeleijn the second Test debutant in the 11.

England, who have won nine out of their last 10 Tests, are bidding to win their first Test series in New Zealand since 2008.

