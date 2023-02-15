New Zealand paceman Tickner to make Test debut against England

February 15, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

New Zealand captain Tim Southee has confirmed paceman Blair Tickner will make his Test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on Thursday but said selectors will wait until the morning of the match to finalise the team.

Tickner gets his chance in the pink ball series opener with Kyle Jamieson sidelined due to injury, Matt Henry on leave for the birth of his first child and Trent Boult overlooked after opting out of his national contract.

The 29-year-old Central Districts bowler has played in 17 T20Is and nine ODIs for the Black Caps but has a modest first class average of 35.17 in 61 matches.

He is expected to slot into a pace attack featuring veteran quick Southee and Neil Wagner, and possibly one of either Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn if selectors go with a four-prong seam attack.

The Bay Oval has soaked up plenty of rain as Cyclone Gabrielle pounded New Zealand's North Island in recent days but Southee said the ground had "unbelievable" drainage.

"I imagine it's going to be a pretty good surface," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Hopefully the weather can hold off and we can get some cricket in."

Southee said he had been involved in internal discussions with selectors about a potential recall for Boult, who is based a short drive from the ground and whose experience might have been handy to reinforce the depleted attack.

But the captain batted away questions about whether he wanted Boult in the team.

"The decision was made and our focus has shifted to the game and they guys who are playing it," he said.

"We didn't have him in Pakistan. We still managed to play a game of cricket there so life goes on."

Ben Stokes's England confirmed their 11 on Tuesday, with Stuart Broad returning in a pace unit featuring James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, and Jack Leach as the sole specialist spinner.

The second and final Test is in Wellington.

England are bidding to win their first Test series in New Zealand since 2008.