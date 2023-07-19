HamberMenu
The Ashes, 4th Test | Smith leads Australia recovery after early England wickets

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts brings the score level and takes this exhilarating series to a decider at the Oval in London

July 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MANCHESTER

Reuters
Australia’s Steve Smith hits a six off the bowling of England’s Moeen Ali Action during first day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19, 2023.

Australia’s Steve Smith hits a six off the bowling of England’s Moeen Ali Action during first day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Steve Smith helped Australia overcome a shaky start to recover to 107/2 at lunch on day one of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday (July 19), after England had made early inroads at Old Trafford.

Even with Jimmy Anderson back in the side, coming in from the Jimmy Anderson End, it was Stuart Broad who opened the bowling for England and caused the most problems early on, removing Australia opener Usman Khawaja in the fifth over.

That wicket took Broad to 599 in international test cricket and he would have fancied David Warner, who he has dismissed 17 times, as number 600, but it was Chris Woakes who struck to take the opener's wicket, after he had played well to get to 33.

Smith offered up a chance with a big shot early in his innings, but steadied the ship to remain not out on 33, alongside another batter with plenty to prove this series, Marnus Labuschagne, who is unbeaten on 29.

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts brings the score level and takes this exhilarating series to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

