HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Stokes, Buttler help England post 291-6 against New Zealand in first match of ODI series

Brook has been controversially left out of England’s World Cup squad and is staking a claim for a late call-up.

September 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CARDIFF, Wales

PTI
England’s Ben Stokes walks after losing his wicket during England vs New Zealand match. Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

England’s Ben Stokes walks after losing his wicket during England vs New Zealand match. Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Ben Stokes marked his return to one-day internationals with a half-century before captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone put on a rapid stand of 77 late in the innings to help push England to 291-6 against New Zealand in the first match of the Cricket World Cup warmup series on Friday.

Stokes (52) opted to come out of ODI retirement ahead of England's World Cup title defense in India starting next month and was one of four batters to post fifties on a tough track at Sophia Gardens.

Another was Dawid Malan (54), who was part of an emergency opening partnership with Harry Brook (25) because of injuries to Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. Brook has been controversially left out of England’s World Cup squad and is staking a claim for a late call-up.

New Zealand was on top after removing Joe Root for 6 to leave England 101-3 in the 21st over but Stokes and Buttler, who was the top scorer with 72 off 68 balls on his 33rd birthday, steadied the innings with a partnership of 88.

Big-hitting Liam Livingstone weighed in with a lively 52 off 40, including three sixes, alongside Buttler before both fell to Tim Southee in the same over late on.

David Willey's unbeaten 21 included a six down the ground off the last ball.

Allrounder Rachin Ravindra had 3-48 off his 10 overs of spin.

It was the rivals' first meeting since their epic Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2019.

Roy had a back spasm hours before the game that ruled him out while Bairstow was rested after hurting his right shoulder in the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand on Tuesday. That series ended 2-2 and the ODI series also contains four matches.

England will play New Zealand in the opening match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on Oct. 5.

Related Topics

One-day cricket / sport / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.