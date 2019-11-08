Dominant South Zone retains JK Bose Trophy

South Zone bagged its fourth straight title, with a nine-wicket win over East Zone, on the last day of the JK Bose Trophy cricket tournament here on Friday.

South remained unbeaten in the four-team league, defeating West, North and finally East. South’s Ashwin Achal was adjudged the man-of-the-series.

Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM) swept the table tennis event, winning the team, singles and doubles titles.

SJAM’s Amol Karhadkar emerged the best player clinching the singles gold, winning the doubles with Ashwin Ferro and playing a crucial part in the team triumph.

The scores/results:

Cricket: JK Bose Trophy: East 64 in 16.3 overs (Hardik Worah 3/11) lost to South 68/1 in 7.2 overs (Ashwin Achal 31 n.o.); North 45 in 15.3 overs lost to West 46/3 in 6.4 overs.

Table tennis (all finals): AC Bali Trophy: Team: SJAM-A bt SWAB-A 2-0 (Amol Kardhakar bt Ashwin Achal 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; Amol & Ashwin Ferro bt R. Kaushik & Karthik Lakshmanan 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8).

Singles: Amol Karhadkar (SJAM) bt K. Keerthivasan (TNSJA) 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11; Doubles: Amol & Ferro bt Kaushik & Anand Vasu 12-10, 11-4, 11-7.

Golf: Putting: 1. Sports Writers Association of Bangalore (SWAB-B) (Ramesh Kote, Vijeth Kumar, Hardik Worah); 2. TNSJA-A (C. Santhosh Kumar, Dipak Ragav & Krishna Kanta Chakraborty).