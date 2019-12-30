Cricket

D’Arcy Short added to Australian squad in one-day India tour

D'Arcy Short. File

D'Arcy Short. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

The three-match tour gets under way on January 14 in Mumbai

D’Arcy Short was on Monday added to the Australian squad for its upcoming one-day tour of India, with all-rounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month with a side strain.

The three-match tour gets under way on January 14 in Mumbai and National selector Trevor Hohns said all-rounder Short deserved his chance.

Abbott picked up the injury playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

The squad: Aaron Finch (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Australia
sport
sports event
One-day cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 11:19:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/darcy-short-added-to-australian-squad-in-one-day-india-tour/article30436048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY