D’Arcy Short added to Australian squad in one-day India tour

D’Arcy Short was on Monday added to the Australian squad for its upcoming one-day tour of India, with all-rounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month with a side strain.

The three-match tour gets under way on January 14 in Mumbai and National selector Trevor Hohns said all-rounder Short deserved his chance.

Abbott picked up the injury playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

The squad: Aaron Finch (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.