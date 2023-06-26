HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On 1983 World Cup
Premium

A quiz on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of India’s momentous World Cup triumph orchestrated by ‘Kapil’s Devils’

June 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
India all-rounder Kapil Dev holds the trophy on the balcony after the 1983 Cricket World Cup final Match between India and West Indies at Lords on June 25th, 1983 in London, England.
1 / 7 | June 25 was already part of Indian cricket folklore much before Kapil Dev lifted the Prudential Cup at Lord’s in 1983. In what way is the date historic?
Answer : India made its Test debut against England on that same day and venue in 1932
