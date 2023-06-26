Daily Quiz | On 1983 World Cup

1 / 7 | June 25 was already part of Indian cricket folklore much before Kapil Dev lifted the Prudential Cup at Lord's in 1983. In what way is the date historic? Answer : India made its Test debut against England on that same day and venue in 1932

2 / 7 | Which member of the team, who played in all the matches, had featured in all of India's matches in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup? Answer : Mohinder Amarnath

3 / 7 | Name the countries that India played against in the group stage before qualifying for the semifinals against England? Answer : Australia, West Indies, and Zimbabwe

4 / 7 | What is common to Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, and Mohinder Amarnath? Answer : They were the Indians who won the Man-of-the-Match awards in the event, with Amarnath getting two (semiﬁnal and ﬁnal)

5 / 7 | There was one player in the victorious squad who did not get to play even a single match. Name this unlucky, yet champion member. Answer : Sunil Valson

6 / 7 | In a tournament where everything went right for the country, which Indians set the records for the most number of catches and wickets? Answer : Kapil Dev (7 catches) and Roger Binny (18 wickets)