Daily Quiz | On 1983 World Cup
India all-rounder Kapil Dev holds the trophy on the balcony after the 1983 Cricket World Cup final Match between India and West Indies at Lords on June 25th, 1983 in London, England.
June 25 was already part of Indian cricket folklore much before Kapil Dev lifted the Prudential Cup at Lord’s in 1983. In what way is the date historic?
Answer : India made its Test debut against England on that same day and venue in 1932
Which member of the team, who played in all the matches, had featured in all of India’s matches in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup?
Name the countries that India played against in the group stage before qualifying for the semifinals against England?
Answer : Australia, West Indies, and Zimbabwe
What is common to Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, and Mohinder Amarnath?
Answer : They were the Indians who won the Man-of-the-Match awards in the event, with Amarnath getting two (semiﬁnal and ﬁnal)
There was one player in the victorious squad who did not get to play even a single match. Name this unlucky, yet champion member.
In a tournament where everything went right for the country, which Indians set the records for the most number of catches and wickets?
Answer : Kapil Dev (7 catches) and Roger Binny (18 wickets)
A rich ending to the quiz. What was the prize money given to the winning team along with the trophy and individual medals?
