HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of ₹2 crore, will be receiving ₹5 crore

April 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ranji Trophy. The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year. Image used for representative purpose only.

Ranji Trophy. The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of ₹2 crore, will be receiving ₹5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semifinalists will get ₹3 crores and ₹1 crore respectively.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

"We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket — which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from ₹2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from ₹6 lacs)."

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting ₹50 lakh instead of ₹25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get ₹25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get ₹1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving ₹50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of ₹1 crore and the team finishing second best ₹50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by ₹40 lakh and the losing finalists will get ₹20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of ₹80 lakh and the losing team will get ₹40 lakh.

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of ₹50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive ₹25 lakh.

The prize money of the Senior Women's T20 trophy has also been increased with the winners set to get ₹40 lakh, eight times more than what they get now. The losing team will get ₹20 lakh.

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

Related Topics

cricket / BCCI

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.