BCCI creates Team Mask Force

Featuring India’s most revered cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has created a new video under the title Team Mask Force to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Team Mask Force has been created to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places.

The video has messages from Board president Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj.

“TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia’s @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone,” the BCCI tweeted.

“Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride.

“But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force,” Indian captain Kohli says in the video.

Tendulkar said: “Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing.”

“Becoming a part of Mask Force is very easy, just sit at home and make masks, like I made one for myself,” Rohit said.