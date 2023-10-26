HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh's Shakib booed by home fans on World Cup break

Shakib returned home on October 25 to work with his mentor Nazmul Abedeen to settle batting issues he felt during the ongoing World Cup in neighbouring India

October 26, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Bangladesh’s skipper Shakib Al Hasan bowls during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on October 24.

Bangladesh’s skipper Shakib Al Hasan bowls during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on October 24. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was booed by fans Thursday as he left Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after a training session on a break from the Cricket World Cup back home.

Shakib returned home on Wednesday to work with his mentor Nazmul Abedeen to settle batting issues he felt during the ongoing World Cup in neighbouring India.

Video footage seen by AFP showed a group of people jeering Shakib.

The skipper has scored only 56 runs in the four innings he has batted in the tournament, including just one in the 149-run defeat against South Africa in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He had two sessions with Nazmul in successive days before he was expected to rejoin the squad in Kolkata ahead of Bangladesh's next match against the Netherlands.

"Some fans present in Mirpur started booing Shakib as he was getting into his car," said reporter Maidul Islam, who witnessed the event.

"It is unprecedented... I have not heard of anyone doing this to a cricketer in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh have won just one of their five matches they played so far.

They were at the bottom of the table after the defeat against South Africa, the side's second biggest ever defeat in a World Cup match.

The defeat took them to the bottom of the table before Australia's thrashing of the Netherlands and England's defeat to Sri Lanka in the next two matches improved their position.

Shakib was at the peak of his form in the previous World Cup in England in 2019, when he made 606 runs and claimed 11 wickets.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.