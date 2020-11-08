Cricket

Babar anchors Pakistan’s win

Skipper Babar Azam smashed a robust and attractive 82 (55b, 9x4, 1x6) to lead Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 international series here on Saturday.

Earlier, Wesley Madhevere struck a maiden, unbeaten half-century (70, 48b, 9x4, 1x6) to take Zimbabwe to 156 for six after it elected to bat.

Riaz pulled up

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz received a warning from umpires for breaching the COVID-19 regulations by using saliva to shine the ball.

The scores: Zimbabwe 156/6 in 20 overs (Wesley Madhevere 70 n.o., Sean Williams 25, Elton Chigumbura 21, Brendan Taylor 20, Haris Rauf 2/25, Wahab Riaz 2/37) lost to Pakistan 157/4 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 82, Mohd. Hafeez 36, Blessing Muzarabani 2/26). MoM: Babar Azam.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 2:26:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/babar-anchors-pakistans-win/article33049026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY