Australia's Usman Khawaja completes 7,000 international runs

January 04, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Sydney

Australian opener Usman Khawaja completed 7,000 international runs on January 4. Khawaja accomplished this milestone during Australia's third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the first innings of Australia, Khawaja scored 47 in 143 balls before he was dismissed by Aamer Jamal. His knock consisted of four boundaries. Now in 118 international matches, Khawaja has scored 7,019 runs at an average of 44.70. He has scored 17 centuries and 38 fifties in 170 innings, with the best bowling figures of 195*.

In 69 Tests, Khawaja scored 5,224 runs in 122 innings at an average of 47.06. He has scored 15 centuries and 25 fifties in Tests, with the best score of 195*. In 40 ODIs, Khawaja has scored 1,554 runs at an average of 42.00 in 39 innings, with two centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 104. He has also played nine T20Is for Australia, scoring 241 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.77, with a fifty. His best score is 58.

Coming to the match, Aamer Jamal removed Australia batter Khawaja just before the end of the second session, leaving Australia at 116/2 during day two of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 4.

At Tea, Australia was 116/2, with Marnus Labuschagne (23*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten. Australia started the second session at 78/1, with Usman Khawaja (35*) and Marnus Labuschagne (3*) unbeaten. Khawaja and Labuschagne mainly relied on strike rotation, not taking any chances against Pakistan bowlers.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 38.4 overs. Khawaja looked all set to complete his half-century but his 143-ball 47-run knock came to an end as he was caught behind by Mohammed Rizwan, with Aamer Jaamal taking the wicket. Australia was 108/2.

Steve Smith and Labuschagne guided Australia through the remainder of the session, which ended prematurely due to bad light. Earlier in the first session, David Warner, playing his farewell Test match, put on a 78-run opening stand with Khawaja. Warner was out for 34 in 68 balls, with four boundaries.