Australia vs India: Rain stops play after Siraj sends back Warner

Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.

Rain stopped play in the opening session of the third Test between India and Australia, which started here on Thursday.

Australia were 21 for one in 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner (5) to give India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2 respectively.

The players ran off the field as a shower arrived from nowhere, forcing the groundsmen to cover the pitch as well as the square as shower got a bit heavier.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

The series is tied 1-1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.