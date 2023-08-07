Australia name preliminary squad for ICC World Cup 2023

August 07, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Melbourne

Australia has announced some surprise selections in their 18-player squad for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

Uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and inexperienced all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the surprise selections, with Test star Marnus Labuschagne the notable omission from Australia's squad.

Australia's preliminary World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia is the most successful team in ODI cricket history, winning more than 60% of their matches, with a record seven World Cup final appearances (1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015) and have won the World Cup a record five times: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia is the first (and only) team to appear in four consecutive World Cup finals (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007), surpassing the old record of three consecutive World Cup appearances by the West Indies (1975, 1979 and 1983) and the first and only team to win 3 consecutive World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007).

Australia have also won the ICC Champions Trophy twice (2006 and 2009) making them the first and the only team to become back-to-back winners in the Champions Trophy tournaments.

The team has played 978 ODI matches, winning 594, losing 341, tying 9 and with 34 ending in a no-result.