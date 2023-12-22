GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia batter Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband to support Palestinians in Gaza

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches

December 22, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Sydney

AP
Australia’s David Warner (R) and teammate Usman Khawaja leave at the lunch break during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023.

Australia’s David Warner (R) and teammate Usman Khawaja leave at the lunch break during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first cricket test against Pakistan.

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.

Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

ALSO READ
Sportsmen have a platform — some use it well, others waste it

“Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages,” it said.

“This is a breach under the category of an other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.” The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning on December 26 in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Australia / cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.