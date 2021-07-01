Australia appoint Michael Di Venuto, Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches

Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan have the experience of being batting coaches and are being seen as replacement for Graeme Hick

Cricket Australia on July 1 appointed Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches for the men’s national team, a year after cutting down on support staff to tackle the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo will join head coach Justin Langer’s coaching staff on a full-time basis ahead of a busy summer that includes the Ashes series, a Test against Afghanistan and white ball matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, according to a Cricket Australia statement.

Both of them have the experience of being batting coaches and are being seen as replacement for Graeme Hick, who was removed last year from the position as part of Cricket Australia’s cost-cutting efforts which led to 40 people losing their jobs.

The 47-year-old Di Venuto, who has played nine ODIs and played 336 First Class, 302 List A and 54 T20 matches during a distinguished 16-year career, is currently with the Australian squad in St. Lucia for the T20I and ODI tour of the West Indies.

He has previously worked with the Australian men’s team as batting coach, before leading Surrey to its first English County title in 16 years in 2018. He returned to Australia in 2020 and has worked with the Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania. “I have spent some time around the group over the last month and really enjoyed being back with them,” Di Venuto said.

Vaughan represented South Australia in 28 First Class and 24 List A matches.

The 47-year-old was appointed head coach of Tasmania’s Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup teams in 2020.

“Joining the Australian men’s Team as Assistant Coach is the highlight of my career to date and I look forward to contributing to the success of the squad,” Vaughan said.

Langer said he was looking forward to working with the duo.

“They are outstanding coaches and leaders in their respective fields. They will add so much expertise and value to this group. We are very excited to have them both on board,” Langer added.