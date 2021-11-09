Cricket

Asif Ali and Laura Delany win ICC’s October awards

Pakistan’s Asif Ali scored 52 runs in three matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 273.68. He has remained unbeaten in all matches.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Ireland all-rounder Laura Delany were on Tuesday named the ICC male and female players of the month for October.

Asif Ali beat Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese, while Delany prevailed over teammate Gaby Lewis and Zimbabwe’s Mary-Anne Musonda.

The finisher

Asif has scored 52 runs in three matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 273.68. He has remained unbeaten in all matches.

Ireland captain Delany shone in the 3-1 ODI series win over Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder scored 189 runs at an average of 63 and took four wickets at 27.


