Anjali Chanda makes women’s T20I history by bowling 6/0 against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games

Nepal’s Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in a women’s T20I with figures of 6/0 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here.

This is the first time ever a bowler has taken six wickets for no run in any international match.

Nepal won by 10 wickets.

Earlier, the record belonged to Malaysian Mas Elysa, who had claimed six wickets for three runs from her four overs against China in January this year.

The 24-year-old Anjali dismissed six batters — all for nought — in 2.1 overs as Nepal bowled out Maldives, which elected to bat, for just 16 runs from 10.1 overs.

Anjali’s team-mate, Karuna Bhandari (2/4) took two wickets, while two batters were run out.

After the match, Cricket Nepal tweeted: “Nepal’s Anjali Chanda bowling figure is best bowling figure in Women T20I surpassing Malaysian Mas Elysa’s 6/3. Also best bowling in debut.