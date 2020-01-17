Afghanistan stun South Africa in the opening match of the U-19 World Cup

Afghanistan shocked South Africa in the opening match of the 13th edition of the Under-19 World Cup on Friday.

Leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari’s magic bamboozled the hosts as they were bundled out for 129 in the 30th over. He rattled the middle-order and tail with the seventh-best figures — 9.1-2-15-6 — in the tournament. Ghafari was supported by chinaman Noor Ahmed, (two for 44).

South Africa skipper Bryce Parsons (40) and Gerald Coetzee (38) provided the only resistance as the team slipped from 62 for two to 129.

In reply, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran (52, 72b) and No. 3 batsman Imran (57, 48b) guided the team home without much fuss.

The scores: South Africa 129 in 29.1 overs (Bryce Parsons 40, Gerald Coetzee 38, Ghafari 6/15) lost to Afghanistan 130/3 in 25 overs (Imran 57, Ibrahim Zadran 52).