2019 Cricket World Cup: It’s not going to be easy, says Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza harbours hopes of a semifinal berth for his men. The Bangladesh captain is aware that the circumstances are difficult especially with a strong rival like India lined up for Tuesday’s World Cup game but is keen that his team plays hard. Mortaza spoke to reporters at Edgbaston here on Monday afternoon. Excerpts.

The India game: If we can manage to win, that will be great. India is a very strong side and it’s not going to be easy but we have to play hard. Good thing is that we are still in the tournament, may be, may be not, but let’s see.

Countering spin: If we look at their stats in last few years, both Indian spinners have done well. We just can’t think that what England did (hammering the spinners), we will do the same and get success. We will stick to our plans and our batting has been good through the tournament. We will play it our way.

Shakib’s brilliance: Shakib (Al Hasan) has been doing whatever he can do, be it batting, fielding or bowling. He has been our best performer in this World Cup. We still have two matches left and hopefully he will keep doing whatever he has done so far and finish on a good note.