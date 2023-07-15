ASIAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS | Mixed relay team runs to gold with meet record

July 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

With their sudden and stunning timings, doping issues and mysterious injuries, the quartermilers may often be under scrutiny at home. But for a few minutes on Saturday evening in Bangkok, the 4x400m mixed relay team brushed away all the worries and won the gold with a meet record at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships.

The Indian team, comprising Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan, had to stave off a strong challenge from Japan in the last two legs before winning the gold in 3:14.70s which was also a new national record.

And the 1⃣st🥇of the day for 🇮🇳 at Asian Athletics Championships is here, cheers to the Mixed Relay Team!



The Team of @SAITrivandrum campers Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob & Subha Venkateshan raced to mark victory with a timing of 3:14.70s in 4x400 Mixed Relay pic.twitter.com/x2prKQDsEY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

“Before the race, we were all hyped up, of course we were tense but we knew we could get the gold,” said Amoj.

“Now, we will be focusing on the World Championships.”

India also won three silver medals through long jumper M. Sreeshankar, high jumper Sarvesh Khusare and heptathlete Swapna Barman on the championships’ penultimate day and T. Santhosh Kumar took a bronze in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The long jump competition was very close. Sreeshankar, No. 2 in the World list this year with his 8.41m, had a wonderful series with five jumps over 8.10m and was in the lead till the halfway stage. But Taipei’s Lin Yu-Tang stunned the field and grabbed the lead and later the gold with a massive 8.40m leap in the fourth round to pip Sreeshankar who had a big 8.37m effort in the last round. That also saw the 24-year-old Indian qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Swapna Barman has been battling a back injury for some time. And last year, the Asian Games champion even announced that she was quitting the sport. But instead of giving up completely, Swapna made her training load lighter and was rewarded with a silver in the heptathlon.

Asian Athletics Championships, Heptathlon Update☑️



🇮🇳 Heptathlete and @SAI_Kolkata trainee Swapna Barman accumulated a total of 5840 points to win 🥈



Many congratulations 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/KbokG76xQe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

“I’ve just been doing one training session every day for the last two months. The Asian Games are my target...will decide everything after that,” said the 26-year-old.

The results (medalists and Indian performances): Men: 400m hurdles: 1. Bassem Mohammed (Qat) 48.64s, 2. Yusaku Kodama (Jpn) 48.96, 3. T. Santhosh Kumar (Ind) 49.09, Yashas Palaksha (ind) DNS.

On Day 4⃣ of Asian Athletics Championships 2023, 🇮🇳's Santosh Kumar wins 🥉 in Men's 400m Hurdles Final 🥳



The @SAI_Bengaluru camper clocked a timing of 49.09s, which is also his personal best!



Well done Santosh 🥳

Congratulations on the 🥉 pic.twitter.com/akj0C8BBPG — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

Long jump: 1. Lin Yu Tang (Tpe) 8.40m MR, OR Hussain Taber al-Sabee, 8.33, 2000, 2. M. Sreeshankar (Ind) 8.37 BMR, 3. Zhang Mingkun (Chn) 8.08.

High jump: 1. Woo Sanghyeok (Kor) 2.28m, 2. Sarvesh Anil Khushare (Ind) 2.26, 3. Tawan Kaeodam (Tha) 2.26. 7. Tejaswin Shankar (Ind) 2.10.

Discus throw: 1. Abudaini Tuergong (Chn) 61.19m, 2. Eissa Zankawi (Kuw) 60.23, 3. Muhammed Irfan (Mas) 59.63.

Suhas Anil Kushare grabs🥈 for 🇮🇳 at the #AsianAthleticsChampionships2023



With a jump of 2.26m in Men's High Jump Final, Suhas gave his season best performance but missed the 1⃣st spot by .02m to World's No. 1, 🇰🇷's Sanghyeok Woo.



Well fought mate! Congratulations on the 🥈👏 pic.twitter.com/jVDUZrIhQr — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2023

Women: 400m hurdles: 1. Robyn Lauren Brown (Phi) 57.50s, 2. Eri Utsunomiya (Jpn) 57.73, 3. Ami Yamamoto (Jpn) 57.80.

Heptathlon: 1. Ekaterina Voronina (Uzb) 6098 pts, 2. Swapna Barman (Ind) 5840, 3. Yuki Yamasaki (Jpn) 5696.

Mixed 4x400m relay: 1. India (Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan) 3:14.70s, 2. Sri Lanka (3:15.41), 3. Japan (3:15.71).