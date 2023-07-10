HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top female quartermiler fails dope test

July 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

Indian athletics appears to be in big doping trouble with the Asian Championships in Bangkok just a couple of days away.

After shot putter Karanveer Singh was dropped from the Indian team for the Asians after failing a dope test, there is talk that a top female quartermiler has also tested positive and has been handed a provisional suspension.

A leading woman sprinter from the South, who was not included in the squad for the Bangkok Asians, is also under provisional suspension for failing a dope test. All the three athletes are national campers.

The National Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Federation of India have not let out any names or offered details of the substances involved or when and where the tests were taken.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.