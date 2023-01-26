HamberMenu
Meet 2023’s Padma awardees

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year

January 26, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year. Image for representational purposes only.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Facebook/@PadmaAwards

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee constituted by the Prime Minister every year. It is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Union Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. However, the names of the eminent members of the committee are not revealed. Even the names nominated and shortlisted by the committee are revealed after the awards have been announced. Even self-nomination can be made to the committee. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the final list is signed by the President before it is notified in the Gazette of India.

The list of top civilian honours to recognise distinguished service includes nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards; 19 of the 106 awards will go to women; seven are posthumous honours; personalities from poll-bound States feature on list

Samajvadi Party founder Mulayum Singh Yadav.

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Mulayam Singh Yadav, ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis

The Hindu Bureau
V.P. Appukuttan Poduval, who has been conferred with Padma Shri.

Gandhian V.P. Appukuttan Poduval conferred with Padma Shri

The Hindu Bureau
Cheruvayal K. Raman along with his wife Geetha in front of their traditional house at Kammana in Wayanad district.

Septuagenarian tribal farmer from Wayanad wins Padma Shri

E.M. Manoj
Shah Rashid Ahmed Khadri

Padmashri Award for Bidri craftsperson

The Hindu Bureau

Padma Shri for four Keralites

The Hindu Bureau
S. R. D. Prasad

‘We should project Kalaripayattu,’ says Padma award winner S. R. D. Prasad

Tiki Rajwi
85-year-old Maguni Charan Kuanr of Odisha’s Keonjhar district is one among this year’s four Padma Shri awardees from Odisha.

Meet Maguni Kuanr, whose perseverance helps survive a dying art form 

Satyasundar Barik
S.M. Krishna.

Poll-bound Karnataka gets eight Padma awards

The Hindu Bureau
Gopalsamy Veluchamy

Five from T.N., one from Puducherry get Padma awards

The Hindu Bureau

Spiritual leaders from State win Padma Bhushan awards

The Hindu Bureau
Historian C.I. Issac 

Historian C.I. Issac wins Padma award

The Hindu Bureau

Seven from State chosen for Padma Shri awards 

V. Raghavendra
