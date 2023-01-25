HamberMenu
Spiritual leaders from State win Padma Bhushan awards

January 25, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two well known spiritual leaders from Telangana — Chinna Jeer Swami and Kamlesh D. Patel — were selected Padma Bhushan awards in spiritualism category . Both are 66 years old.

Chinna Jeer Swami who goes by name Tridandi Srimannarayna Ramanuja Chinna Jeer Swami runs an ashram on a 40-acre campus at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the ashram last year in February to inaugurate a 216-ft-tall statue of religious philosopher Ramanujacharya. He is the founder of Jeer Educational Trust which educates students in Vedic tradition.

Kamlesh D. Patel is the president of Sri Ram Chandra Mission and global leader of Heartfulness movement which is headquartered at the 1,400 acre site of Kanha Shanti Vanam on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He is the guide of Heartfulness meditation propagating Sahaj Marg.

Others who were selected for Padma Shri from Telangana include Modadugu Vijay Gupta, a biologist and fisheries scientist; Dr. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti, a paediatrician; and B. Ramakrishna Reddy, a retired linguistics professor of Osmania University.

