The decade’s major movements that became strong voices of resistance

As we enter a new year and a new decade, images of incredible courage and resolution are imprinted on our minds. Going to press, the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Indian Citizens still rage across the country. Two actions, designed wholly to divide the country along religious lines, have resulted in uniting people in one strong voice that says loud and clear that it won’t allow India’s secular fabric to be rent.

This is the voice of protest. The voice of resistance. The voice that says, enough is enough. And over the last 10 years we saw this voice raised aloud in country after country, for cause after cause.

From the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protesters to the millions worldwide who marched against climate change to the unprecedented citizen protests in Hong Kong, it was the ‘pushback’ decade. Millions took to the streets against Chile’s President Piñera and millions marched to protest China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. Dalits and farmers marched, women marched, Muslims marched, gay people and students marched.

And so, a decade marked by the rise of the Right was also a decade when people fought back. And they managed to make tiny dents everywhere. Some laws were changed, some repealed, some guilty punished, some systems established.

Each protest echoed over and over again that there will always be singing, even in the dark times. Each protest sowed hope. And in the years to come, we will wait to reap it.