A ‘shaircut’ during cancer awareness month

To mark the World Cancer Day on February 4, the Green Trends Unisex Hair & Style salon chose temple town to launch its countrywide hair donation drive, ‘shaircut’ There are six franchise outlets in the city and the campaign was kicked off with one of the staffers donating her hair. The team now eagerly awaits customers who would wish to donate their hair for needy cancer patients. Store manager Kamali K in Anna Nagar branch was able to convince two customers, who came for a regular haircut, to make the small gesture. “We have informed our clients about the campaign through whatsApp messages and on social media and we hope to receive more informed customers over the next four weeks,” she says.

The campaign will run till March 4. Share your hair is first-of-its-kind month long campaign to build awareness on cancer from the house of CavinKare that runs 375 plus salons across the country. “It was heartwarming to get the hair from two of our clients as a beginning,” says Kamali. On an average four to six women walk in for haircut daily at this branch, which is the oldest and the biggest in the city,” she says.

“We also intend to talk to our regular walk-ins about the campaign in case they are not aware,” says G Deepak, Store Manager in TVS Nagar green trends salon. Other centres in K K Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Bypass Road and Chinna Chokkikulam, where three haircuts are done on an average daily, is yet to get a donor. But the staff is confident that the movement will pick up as the word spreads. At the end of drive, all the hair will be collected and sent to the head office in Chennai for processing and making wigs. The Salon division’s business head, K Gopalakrishnan says, the idea behind the campaign is to ensure cancer patients do not fight their battle alone. “It is our way of making things little better for them because there are many needy patients who cannot afford wigs made with human hair. We will give it to them free,” he says.

“To donate hair is an easy and gratifying way to make a difference in the lives of those who are emotionally affected by cancer, ” says Deepak Praveen, the COO of the group. Wigs made of synthetic hair can be unpleasant to wear for long and can cause irritation and boils on scalp, but those made with human hair are comfortable to wear.”The ‘shaircut’ developed by our team will ensure that the donor’s hairstyle and looks do not get affected and any woman can donate as less or as much as she wants without shying away from a good cause,” he adds.

Each donor will receive a pink clip-on hair extension, that represents the symbol of hair donation and hope, and a certificate of appreciation.Those who wish to donate can call 1800 4 20 20 20 to locate the nearest greentrends salon or visit mygreentrends.in