Watch | Animal lovers feed hungry strays

An estimated 30 million stray dogs and 5 million stray cattle roam India’s streets.

The ongoing lockdown has left millions of these animals without food and water. Used to feeding on scraps from restaurants and roadside stalls, these animals are now without sustenance.

A lot of people have taken up the task of feeding these strays. In Chennai, large quantities of food for stray dogs are being cooked by Blue Cross of India workers.

Some shelters say pets are being abandoned as owners fear they can spread the virus. Activists want local authorities to issue passes so that they can go out to feed the animals.

Many online campaigns have been launched to raise funds for this purpose. WhatsApp chat groups have also been set up to coordinate feeding runs across the city.