Nearly 50,000 stray animals have been fed by Blue Cross and community feeders during the lockdown

Hundreds of volunteers of Blue Cross and community feeders travel to different ends of the city to feed nearly 3,000 stray dogs, a day. About 150 kg of rice along with soya powder, tur dal, and ghee are mixed in the centralised kitchen and Blue Cross volunteers and community feeders ensure they feed stray animals, from one end of the city to the other.

Nanditha Krishna, environmentalist and member of Blue Cross of India's governing body, says, through this lockdown, they have fed about 50,000 dogs and cats including some goats, cattle and horses as well. “The community feeders and Blue Cross together cover 92 areas across the city to feed the stray animals. During such times of crisis, we have to think about animals and their needs and have to ensure there is food for them. Many people have come forward to help and this says a lot of about how generous people of Chennai are,” she adds.

Dawn Williams of Blue Cross says, despite the lockdown they have managed to store enough supplies for the animals and have stocks for another month. “All of us can play a small role; there may be several stray dogs in residential areas and people can help animals in their neighbourhood too. I see many people, when they are cooking for themselves, add another cup of rice to feed the pets and it is heartening to see it. If more can do it, it will be great,” she says.

J. Kamala Antoinette, 48, a working professional and a community feeder, now spends 3-4 hours a day to reach out and provide food to stray dogs in SIPCOT, Pudupakkam and Semmechery. If she finds them injured, she immediately takes them to a veterinarian as well. “Like we care for our children, we need to do so for our pets,” she adds.

Before the lockdown, 27-year-old working professional and a community feeder S. Vignesh would take care of the food for 50 dogs, but now he feeds nearly 300 dogs near Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu and Vanagaram. “The police have been very helpful. They don’t stop me and some of them even help me feed the dogs,” he said.

Several cattle in the city desperately need food and residents could pitch in to help, T. M. Velu, also with Blue Cross, says. “We have been providing help for cattle but we request residents to come forward to feed the cattle in their respective areas too. They can just keep a bowl of water in the terrace for birds and a bowl of food and water for cattle on their doorstep. It will be of great help if they can do it,” he adds.