YouTube Music will now let users create their own radio stations

February 22, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

YouTube Music will now enable users to create their own radio stations by including artists of their choice as well as select content from a broader set of similar artists, a report by TechCrunch said today.

Users can pick up to 30 artists while creating the radio stations and can also choose how frequently these artists appear, reported the outlet.

They can apply filters like “new discoveries” or “chill songs” to change the mood of the stations.

To access the feature, users need to navigate to the YouTube Music homepage and scroll down to “Your music tuner.” The new feature will be available both on iOS and Android in all countries where YouTube Music is available, for free and paid users.

Before the launch of this new feature, users could listen to music by picking from pre-existing playlists, radio stations, or albums, but now users can create their own radio stations.

“The result is giving users a lot more control over their music listening experiences, and allowing them to slice their music in many ways currently unavailable to them, on YouTube Music or really any music service,” TechCrunch reported.

Music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music currently offer radio features that only allow users to create playlists based on a specific song or artist, but they do not offer any customisation beyond that point.

YouTube Music’s new feature will give users a lot more flexibility than its competitors, TechCrunch said.