On Monday (September 9, 2024), the junior doctors said they would continue their protests until their demands are met. The Supreme Court directed them to rejoin work or they would take ‘adverse action’.

The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ at State-run hospitals for nearly a month, amidst raging protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. They have demanded the resignation of the West Bengal Health Secretary and Director of Health Education (DHE). The medics on strike said they would also hold a rally at the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake (Swasthya Bhavan) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at noon.

“Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the Health Secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally at the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors said after their governing body meeting here.

