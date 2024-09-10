GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata protests LIVE Updates: Junior doctors’ stir over R.G. Kar hospital incident to continue despite SC direction

On September 9, the top court while hearing Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case directed the doctors to resume duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Doctor’s paying tribute to R.G. Kar Medical College victim. File

Doctor’s paying tribute to R.G. Kar Medical College victim. File | Photo Credit: Moyurie Som

On Monday (September 9, 2024), the junior doctors said they would continue their protests until their demands are met. The Supreme Court directed them to rejoin work or they would take ‘adverse action’.

The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ at State-run hospitals for nearly a month, amidst raging protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. They have demanded the resignation of the West Bengal Health Secretary and Director of Health Education (DHE). The medics on strike said they would also hold a rally at the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake (Swasthya Bhavan) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at noon.

“Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the Health Secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally at the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors said after their governing body meeting here.

Follow the live updates here:
  • September 10, 2024 12:30
    Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal offers to resign from post

    Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal had offered to resign from his post, as the protesting resident doctors have been demanding his resignation. However, CM Mamata Banerjee said an expert who is aware of the law-and-order situation during Durga Puja festivities should be in charge.

    She even suggested that “people could wait for a few days”. 

  • September 10, 2024 12:23
    CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to call off protest, join Durga pujo

    Thousands of people have been protesting in the streets and demanding safety for women at the workplace. Community Durga Puja clubs recently refused the honorarium offered by the State government. However, the Chief Minister said that more clubs have been approaching the Government for funds to organise Durga Puja.

    “If there are protests every day, people get disturbed at night. One month has passed, I will appeal to people to return to (Durga) Puja festivities,” she said.

  • September 10, 2024 11:58
    West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front continues protest, despite SC deadline to return to work

    The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said it would “consider” the court’s order of returning to work at State-run hospitals only if its demands were tackled by the 5 p.m. deadline.

    One protesting doctor said, “Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the Health Secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan (the health department headquarters in Salt Lake).”

Published - September 10, 2024 11:52 am IST

