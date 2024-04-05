GIFT a SubscriptionGift
X users’ follower numbers may change as platform takes aim at spam, bots

X warned that it was “casting a wide net” to remove spam accounts and bots from the platform, while other users with large followings complained they had been given blue checks without paying for them

April 05, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Some users on X may see their follower numbers dip in the coming days [File]

Some users on X may see their follower numbers dip in the coming days [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Some users on X may see their follower numbers dip in the coming days as X (formerly Twitter) launches into action to remove accounts that spread spam, manipulate the platform, or are actually bots.

“While we aim for accuracy, we’re casting a wide net to ensure X remains secure and free of bots. As a result, you may observe changes in follower counts,” posted the official Safety account on Thursday.

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Elon Musk's X against nonprofit researchers tracking hate speech on platform

It also provided an online form people could use in order to appeal, in case their accounts were accidentally locked or suspended.

While X has previously announced such operations in order to tackle spam, bots that spread malicious links and/or adult content are still commonplace on the platform, to the point that even owner Elon Musk’s marketing used it as a punchline when promoting the Grok chatbot.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from this update, more X account owners in the past few days have observed that they were given a blue verification tick free of cost, despite not being subscribed to X Premium or Premium+. The blue ticks were largely given to celebrities or professionals with thousands of followers, who both may or may not have been verified when the platform was still called Twitter.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.