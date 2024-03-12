GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk announces that AI startup xAI will open source Grok chatbot

Elon Musk said that xAI would open source Grok even as he criticised ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for moving away from what he felt was its original agreement

March 12, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Musk hit ChatGPT-maker OpenAI with a lawsuit filed on February 29 [File]

Musk hit ChatGPT-maker OpenAI with a lawsuit filed on February 29 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk announced on Monday that his AI company xAI would open source its chatbot Grok that is available as part of his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“This week, @xAI will open source Grok,” posted Musk to his more than 170 million followers.

Musk hit ChatGPT-maker OpenAI with a lawsuit filed on February 29, accusing the AI startup and its chief Sam Altman of departing from the “original mission and historical practice of making its technology and knowledge available to the public,” by keeping GPT-4’s internal design largely a secret.

When he announced that Grok would become open source, he also added that OpenAI was a “lie.”

OpenAI has 'full confidence' in CEO Sam Altman after investigation, reinstates him to board

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a blog post published on March 5, OpenAI responded to some of Musk’s accusations in the lawsuit and disagreed with his claim that the company was keeping its tech to itself.

“We provide broad access to today’s most powerful AI, including a free version that hundreds of millions of people use every day,” said OpenAI, citing the use of its tools in Albania, Kenya, India, Rhode Island, and Iceland as examples.

Musk was a part of OpenAI but left the company years before its famous ChatGPT launch in late 2022.

While OpenAI offers a free version of ChatGPT that is not as advanced as its paid offerings, Musk’s Grok chatbot is currently available to paying Premium+ subscribers on X.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.