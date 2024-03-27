Elon Musk announces all X premium subscribers will be able to use AI chatbot Grok

March 27, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Elon Musk has announced that his company’s AI chatbot Grok will be made available to premium subscribers on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) later this week.

In the past, only Premium+ subscribers were able to try out Grok, which was created by Musk’s AI company xAI.

The Tesla chief also made Grok open source, allowing people to access it through GitHub.

“Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI. This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue,” said xAI in a statement, when making the model open source earlier in the month.

As he promotes Grok, Musk has used multiple opportunities to accuse OpenAI and Microsoft of withholding information about their technologies.

He also sued OpenAI, claiming that it had abandoned its original mission to instead focus on profits. OpenAI has refuted the allegations and highlighted how its tools are being used world over.