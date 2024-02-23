GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to convert WhatsApp conversations into PDF files on Android smartphones

WhatsApp allows users to export their WhatsApp conversations offering flexibility to view, share, or print them across devices.

February 23, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp allows users to export their WhatsApp conversations offering flexibility to view, share, or print them across devices. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp can accumulate substantial storage space, especially for avid users. Fortunately, WhatsApp facilitates secure backup of chats and media files on Google Drive and iCloud, restorable solely within the app.

Additionally, Android users can also export their WhatsApp conversations to view, share, or print across devices. Here’s a concise guide on exporting WhatsApp conversations as PDF files.

WhatsApp desktop app users — on Mac and Windows — lack the export feature, which is confined to mobile platforms.

Also, the settings are different for iOS users. For them, the file is stored as a .zip extension. For Android user, exported data encompasses messages and media exclusively, omitting call logs and status updates.

How to export WhatsApp Messages on Android:

How to export WhatsApp messages Within the Chat
1. Open WhatsApp, enter a conversation, tap the three-dot menu, and select “More > Export chat.”
2. Decide whether to export with or without media and proceed.
How to export WhatsApp messages via Settings
In WhatsApp, access Settings > Chats > Chat history.
2. Tap “Export chat” and pick the desired conversation.
3. Follow on-screen instructions to save the exported messages.

Exporting WhatsApp conversations as PDF files offers convenience and versatility, catering to various needs, from preserving memories to legal documentation, ensuring your chats remain accessible across platforms.

