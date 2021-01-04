WhatsApp sees record number of calls on New Year's Eve

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on WhatsApp on New Year's Eve (NYE) 2020 globally, the most ever in a single day on the messaging app platform.
Calling via the Facebook-owned app increased over 50% compared to the same day last year, the company said in a statement.
People turned to social networking apps to stay in touch and celebrate the end of the year 2020 in the face of social distancing and stay-at-home mandates.
Also Read | WhatsApp will stop working in some phones from January 1
The final day of 2020 was also the biggest day ever for Facebook's Messenger video calls in the U.S., with with nearly two times more group video calls on NYE compared to the average day. The app's augmented reality (AR) effect '2020 Fireworks' was the top AR effect in the U.S.
More than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram were conducted globally on New Year’s Eve, the company stated.
The California-based company announced several updates to its social networking apps last year, including the integration of Instagram and Messenger and inclusion of voice and video calls to WhatsApp desktop.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath