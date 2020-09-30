Facebook’s Accounts Centre will help you manage features across its apps

People can use it to share stories or posts on both Facebook and Instagram simultaneously, or to log into Instagram via their Facebook account.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Facebook has introduced Accounts Centre tool for users to manage certain features on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger seamlessly.

People using these platforms will be able to access Action Centre in settings. They can use it to share stories or posts on both Facebook and Instagram simultaneously, or to log into Instagram via their Facebook account.

Also Read Facebook introduces a new tool to manage business on its platforms

“Switching apps to post the same content or entering your credit card information dozens of times is a pain,” Oren Hod, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post. “We want to make that easier while giving you better controls to manage your experience.”

Accounts Centre is an optional tool, and people can turn it on to link and manage their accounts, use it for single sign on, to login and recover accounts easily, or turn it off.

The tool can also be used to sync user name and profile photo in both Facebook and Instagram.

Also Read Facebook introduces a new tool to help creators protect their photos

The social network will also be integrating Facebook Pay with Accounts Centre for users to manage and make payments in Facebook and Instagram via a single interface.

When users set up Accounts Centre, Facebook will also use their information to personalise experiences across accounts, like suggested friends and accounts to follow, the social network said.