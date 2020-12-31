WhatsApp will stop working in some phones from January 1

The messaging app will work on Android devices running on OS 4.0.3 and newer versions. Apple iPhone devices running iOS 9 and higher will continue receiving services.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will end support on some Android and iOS devices starting January 1, 2021.

Android models that will no longer support WhatsApp next year include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black and Samsung Galaxy S2. Apple devices up to iPhone 4 will also lose support.

The messaging app will work on Android devices running on OS 4.0.3 and newer versions. Apple iPhone devices running iOS 9 and higher will continue receiving services, WhatsApp said in its updated FAQ page.

The app will keep running on select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

The California-based app introduced several features this year including disappearing messages, a cloud-hosting suite and ‘shopping carts’ feature for its Business app.