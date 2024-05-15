Vivo replaces Samsung to lead Q1 2024 smartphone market in India

India shipped 34 million smartphones in Q1 2024, with 11.5% growth yoy (year-over-year), found International Data Corporation (IDC). It was the third consecutive growth quarter of shipments. The smartphone ASPs (average selling price) also remained flat at $263 (₹21,960).

Brand wise, Vivo with 16.2% emerged as the top brand, followed by Samsung (15.6%) and Xiaomi (12.8%). Amongst the top 10 brands, Motorola registered the highest growth (4.6%).

Oppo had got 10.2% share while Realme came fifth with 9.8%. Apple came sixth in Q1 2024 with 7.3% market share.

As per the report, the entry level (sub-$100) segment declined 14% yoy to 15% share, down from 20% a year ago. Xiaomi leads this segment followed by Poco and Itel.

The share of entry-premium ($200<$400) segment reached 23%, up from 20% growing by 25% yoy. Oppo and Realme made up almost 30% of this segment.

The mid-premium segment ($400<$600) segment declined by 46% in unit terms to a 3% share, down from 6% a year ago. OnePlus led with a 38% share, followed by Vivo and Oppo.

The premium segment ($600<$800) held a 2% share and declined by 21% in unit terms. Apple’s share declined yoy to 45%, while Samsung was a close second with a 44% share, up from 16% a year ago.

The super-premium segment ($800+) grew the highest with 44% growth, with its share up from 7% to 9%. The iPhone 14/15/14 Plus/15 Plus together accounted for 64% of shipments, followed by the Galaxy S24/S24 Ultra/S23/S24+ with 25% share. Overall, Apple led the segment with a share of 69%, followed by Samsung at 31%.

23 million 5G smartphones were shipped in the quarter. The share of 5G smartphone shipments increased to 69%, up from 46% in 1Q23, while 5G smartphone ASPs dropped to $337, a decline of 21% yoy in 1Q24.

Within 5G, shipments of the mass budget ($100<200) segment grew three times to reach 46% share.

Apple, with an ASP of $953, had a record first-quarter shipment, growing by 19% yoy. iPhone 14/15 made up 56% of shipments for Apple.

“The first few months of the year have provided momentum for the smartphone market in India. However, the second half of the year will be crucial. IDC estimates a modest overall annual growth in the mid-single digits for 2024,” said Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC.