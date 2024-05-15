Apple, Google join forces to alert users of unwanted Bluetooth trackers on iOS and Android  

Apple and Google released an industry specification – Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers (DULT) – for Bluetooth tracking devices. The specification will make it possible to alert users across both iOS and Android devices if such a device is unknowingly tracking them, reducing the chances of Bluetooth trackers being misused.

With the new specification, users will receive an alert on an iOS device that says, “[Item] Found Moving With You”, regardless of the platform the device is paired with, Apple shared in a blog post.

Users will also be able to view the tracker’s identifier, have the tracker play a sound so it can be found and even find out how to disable it.

Android users will also be alerted of unwanted trackers moving with them as Google is also implementing unwanted tracking alerts for AirTags and third-party trackers.

At the time of their launch, Apple’s AirTags did not come with the ability to alert Android users if one was following them. This resulted in privacy and security concerns which the company tried to address with an Android app.

Third-party trackers, however, were still a matter of concern. To prevent this, Google said it would wait for Apple to implement DULT in its ecosystem. Now that Apple has added the standard, the company said other manufacturers including Chipolo, Eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have also committed that future tags will be compatible.

While Chipolo and Pebblebee have already announced tags, devices from Motorola, Jio, and Eufy are expected soon, a report form The Verge said.

Other manufacturers that make Bluetooth tracking devices like Samsung and Tile previously committed to supporting the standard. Once implemented, the standard is expected to reduce the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices, incidents of which have been reported in the past.