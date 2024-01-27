GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spotify says Apple's plan to comply with EU regulation 'farce'

Spotify said on Friday that Apple's new plan to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is "a complete and total farce."

January 27, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

Reuters
Spotify says Apple’s plan to comply with EU regulation ‘farce’.

Spotify says Apple’s plan to comply with EU regulation ‘farce’. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spotify said on Friday that Apple's new plan to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is "a complete and total farce."

From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%, under the bloc's new rules.

ALSO READ
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to step down next year

However, developers will still be required to pay a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year under Apple's new EU regime.

"From the beginning, Apple has been clear that they didn't like the idea of abiding by the DMA. So they've formulated an undesirable alternative to the status quo," the music streaming-giant said on Friday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Spotify said it would have to pay a 17% commission if it stays in the App Store and offers its own in-app payment under the new terms.

"Every developer can choose to stay on the same terms in place today. And under the new terms, more than 99% of developers would pay the same or less to Apple," Apple said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Apple faces strong action if changes to its App Store do not meet incoming regulations, the bloc's industry chief exclusively told Reuters on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.