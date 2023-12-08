HamberMenu
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to step down next year

Spotify Technology said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will step down from his role next year March end after an eight-year long stint at the music streaming company.

December 08, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Reuters
Vogel's departure follows a rough week at the company.

Spotify Technology said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will step down from his role next year March end after an eight-year long stint at the music streaming company. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spotify Technology said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will step down from his role next year March end after an eight-year long stint at the music streaming company.

Spotify reduces workforce by 17%, cuts 1,500 jobs: Report

Vogel's departure follows a rough week at the company.

Spotify has said it would lay off around 1,500 employees, or 17% of its workforce, after letting 600 of its staff go in January, and 200 more in June.

Shares of the company fell 2.3% to $191.35 in extended trading.

The company said on Thursday it has launched an external search for a successor, and in the meantime Ben Kung, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will take up the role.

