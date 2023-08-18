HamberMenu
Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine

August 18, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - MOSCOW

AP
Google declined to comment and there’s little that Moscow can do to collect the fine [File]

Google declined to comment and there’s little that Moscow can do to collect the fine [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

The move by a magistrate's court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia.

According to Russian news reports, the court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterises as a “special military operation”.

East Europe governments urge tech firms to fight disinformation

Google was also found guilty of not removing videos that suggested ways of gaining entry to facilities which are not open to minors, news agencies said, without specifying what kind of facilities were involved.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In Russia, a magistrate’s court typically handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases.

Google declined to comment. However, there’s little that Moscow can do to collect the fine.

The U.S. tech giant’s Russia business was effectively shut down last year after the conflict began. The company has said that it filed for bankruptcy in Russia after its bank account was seized by the authorities, leaving it unable to pay staff and suppliers.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

