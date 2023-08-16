HamberMenu
Russia claims Ukraine's military resources are 'almost exhausted'

Kyiv kicked off its long anticipated counter offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

August 16, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Moscow

AFP
Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shake hands with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu during a meeting on the sidelines of XI Moscow conference on international security in the Moscow region, Russia, August 15, 2023.

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shake hands with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu during a meeting on the sidelines of XI Moscow conference on international security in the Moscow region, Russia, August 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", as Kyiv wages a gruelling counter offensive to recapture lost territory.

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Mr. Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

He added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

Kyiv kicked off its long anticipated counter offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

While Ukraine has claimed gains around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in its east, Russia has claimed advances around the town of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Mr. Shoigu was speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security. Russia invited representatives from over 100 nations to attend, but Western countries were excluded.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Tuesday its forces struck military industrial facilities at several sites across Ukraine overnight after authorities in the west of the country announced aerial attacks had left three dead.

“Ukraine’s military-industrial complex suffered significant damage,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that it had carried out long-range precision strikes on “key” facilities.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed 16 out of the 28 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight.

One missile, however, hit a factory of Swedish ball bearing maker SKF in the western city of Lutsk, killing three employees.

“We are very sad to also be able to confirm that three of our employees died in this attack,” Carl Bjernstam, an SKF spokesman, told AFP.

Rescue personnel work at a damaged building, following a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine August 15, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue personnel work at a damaged building, following a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine August 15, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

The strikes also damaged a sports complex in Dnipro, central Ukraine, and a children’s playground in Lviv, western Ukraine.

On the frontline, where Kyiv has been leading a gruelling offensive, Russia said it repelled multiple attacks.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said it intercepted four French long-range SCALP missiles delivered to Ukraine in July — a first, according to state-run news agency TASS.

